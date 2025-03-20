Amazon Makes Plans To Enter The Used Car Market

Amazon is planning to enter the used car market and help dealers sell pre-owned vehicles. The online retail giant has been selling new Hyundais since 2024, based on a partnership announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2023.

Nowadays, you can buy used cars everywhere. Dedicated online platforms, dealers, and even eBay sell them. Those in the market for a car can check pricing and choose colors, trims, and equipment with only a few clicks before finalizing the transaction. Online car purchases have become as easy as acquiring a keyboard or a watch as digital shopping has evolved over the years.

Amazon will join the bandwagon and offer its customers the possibility of buying pre-owned vehicles. With new car prices rising, the used car market is expected to grow. Amazon anticipates the move will bring extra notoriety and profit.