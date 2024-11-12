Amazon Officially Begins Selling Cars Online

Buying a new car through a dealer is not for the faint of heart. Trust and transparency are key to a positive buying experience, yet a plethora of dealers have a thing for making said experience awful through markups, extra-charge items added to the contract without properly informing the customer, and pressure tactics from the finance department. This resulted in the direct-sales model that helped Tesla conquer the electric vehicle space. Transparent pricing and no hidden fees prompted a number of legacy automakers to think outside the box. The Hyundai Motor Group has recently joined the party with the help of Amazon, with the electronic commerce giant now selling Hyundai vehicles online in precisely 48 cities in the United States of America. Not long now, other automakers will join Amazon Autos.



