Amazon Plans To Replace Trucks With E-Bikes For Deliveries

Whenever you buy stuff on Amazon or other online retail platforms, did you ever stop to think of the intricate inner workings of how orders are placed, packed, shipped, and delivered to your doorstep? Unsurprisingly, shipping stuff around the globe consumes a lot, and I mean a lot of energy. With today’s generation being more fixated on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions more than ever before, even the smallest changes to the way we consume energy can go a long way in helping us achieve our goals. This is exactly why Amazon is tackling things from a micro perspective, and has begun testing small electric cargo bikes in densely populated cities. These EVs are meant to replace the company’s aging fleet of delivery vans, which apart from producing emissions, take up a lot more space than the cargo electric bikes.



Read Article