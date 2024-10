Amazon Prime members get an assortment of benefits aside from free shipping and the company has just added another welcome perk. It’s a $0.10 per gallon discount on gasoline at approximately 7,000 Amoco, AMPM and BP gas stations across the United States.

The online retailer says the discount could save subscribers an average of nearly $70 per year. That’s a considerable savings and it helps to offset the price of a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.