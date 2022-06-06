Amazon Target Tesla Executives That Want To Work From Home

Elon Musk wants Tesla executives to come back to the office and put in a minimum of 40 hours of work per week, according to reports published this week. The news was not received well by many execs who said they would still prefer to work from home, this in turn prompting Musk to say that if people don’t come to the office, this will be considered as their resignation. This is now seen as an opportunity by other companies like Amazon. Tesla allowed its executives that could do their jobs remotely to continue working from home, as was the trend from the start of the pandemic. However, now that the spread of the virus is not seen as quite the threat it was over the past couple of years, companies are starting to call their workers to return to the office and essentially resume their pre-pandemic work life which entailed coming to the office daily for most.



