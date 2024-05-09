Amazon's The Grand Tour Will Continue Without Clarkson, May, And Hammond

The last episode of The Grand Tour is just days away from launching on Amazon Prime. Or, at least, that’s what we thought. While it’s true that The Grand Tour starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will be no more, the show will continue, albeit with new presenters. None other than Richard Hammond himself made the revelation while speaking about the final special that he stars in alongside Clarkson and May. He doesn’t know who will be recruited to fill their shoes but said it’s important they are car geeks.



Read Article