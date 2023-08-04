Ambitious EPA Rule Set To Make EV Sales 60% by 2032. Do They Need SHOCK THERAPY To Get Them BACK To Reality??

According to a recent report by The New York Times, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to make a significant announcement this week regarding new rules on tailpipe emissions. The proposed regulations are expected to be some of the toughest in the world, and will require that between 54-60% of all new cars sold in the US by 2030 be electric vehicles (EVs). This figure is set to increase to 64-67% by 2032, making the US a global leader in efforts to cut transportation emissions.



The new rules, which will be announced by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in Detroit on Wednesday, will be the most aggressive climate legislation yet put forth by the federal government. The proposed regulation will surpass President Joe Biden’s earlier goal of having 50% of new cars sold be EVs by 2030.



This move represents a significant shift for the US, as only 5.8% of all vehicles sold in the country last year were electric. The new rules are expected to be some of the most stringent auto pollution limits in the world, and will require a quantum leap for the country. The proposed regulations will undergo a public comment period and may be altered by the government before they are finalized.





