America's Newest EV Brand May Be From China

Lynk & Co, a high-end market brand from Geely (the parent company of Polestar and Volvo), is preparing to enter the US with its first EV due out next year.

The Chinese automaker was first introduced in 2016 after Geely bought out Swedish automaker Volvo, initially aimed to be positioned between the two brands.

Lynk & Co has been one of the most successful local brands delivering over 660,000 models since launching its first model, the 01 crossover built on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture.

Although the 01 is a plug-in hybrid compact SUV, Lynk & Co’s first fully electric car is set to replace it, which is due out in 2024.