American Automakers Show Pathetic Quality In Recall Race - Who Will Have The Most In 2024?

Are vehicle recalls becoming more common? There's evidence to suggest that they are. This year alone, the NHTSA has reported more than 300 recalls from various manufacturers, which is higher than the number of recalls last year during the same period. Not only are recall numbers higher this year, but we have also seen millions of models recalled because of issues as serious as vehicles rolling away or potentially setting alight. We've taken a closer look at which automakers have the highest number of recalls so far in 2024.



