American Made Tundra Pickup May Soon Land On Japanese Shores

Japanese automakers may soon begin bringing a handful of their American-built trucks and SUVs back home. Models like the Toyota Tundra, Nissan Frontier, and Honda Ridgeline are being discussed as potential imports to Japan, a move tied to easing trade tensions with the United States. The idea is gaining traction after a recent trade deal between the two countries reduced import tariffs to 15 percent.

American car manufacturers have historically struggled to sell vehicles in Japan, in part because their vehicles are often too large for Japan’s tight and frequently congested roads. This is, after all, the country that gave rise to kei cars, the ultra-compact category designed specifically to fit neatly into Japan’s dense cities and strict size regulations.