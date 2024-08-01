American Policies Won't Get People To Buy EVs - But Inexpensive Chinese Vehicles Will

BYD is a colossal Chinese company that sells, among other things, electric cars. It's been around for a long time, but more recently has been ripening from building cheapo-micro vehicles to offering solid performers at incredibly aggressive prices. You'll be hearing a lot more about this company in the coming years.



This week, automotive industry analyst Michael Dunne published an insightful article called "Why Everyone Except Tesla Should Be Terrified Of BYD."



Dunne approached the subject from a business perspective, so of course, the "everyone" in his headline refers to rival companies. He explains that other automakers better hustle if they want to compete with BYD, citing the rapidly melting market for foreign cars in China. This nugget hits hard:









