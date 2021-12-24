American Tuner CONFIRMS Cadillac Will Get A C8 Corvette Variant Of It's Own

The company, which specializes in modifying Corvettes and Lamborghinis, according to its official website, has shared some renderings of the project on Instagram with its almost 9,000 followers. The car looks nothing like the C8, as basically all body panels have either been reshaped or replaced altogether.<br /> <br /> Up front, Competition Carbon has given it a vented frunk, and thin vertical LED DRLs to make it look like a Caddy. The front and rear fenders are much bulkier, and the side intakes feeding air to the mid-mounted engine look different. It also has an optional scoop on the roof, presumably to further improve the lump’s cooling, and a big wing out back.



Read Article