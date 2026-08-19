Americans Are Driving Less As Gas Prices Soar

Agent009 submitted on 8/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:48 AM

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Between soaring insurance costs and sky high gas prices, it’s little surprise that drivers are looking for ways to save. This is pushing a surprising number of Americans to change their routines.
 
According to a new LendingTree study, 20% of Americans are driving less than a year ago and 64% of those respondents cited high gas prices as one of the top reasons. That’s not shocking as the national average price of a gallon of gasoline is $4.07, which is 93 cents more than a year ago. That’s a 29.6% increase and it can largely be blamed on the war/stalemate with Iran.


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Americans Are Driving Less As Gas Prices Soar

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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