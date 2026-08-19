Americans Are Driving Less As Gas Prices Soar

Between soaring insurance costs and sky high gas prices, it’s little surprise that drivers are looking for ways to save. This is pushing a surprising number of Americans to change their routines.

According to a new LendingTree study, 20% of Americans are driving less than a year ago and 64% of those respondents cited high gas prices as one of the top reasons. That’s not shocking as the national average price of a gallon of gasoline is $4.07, which is 93 cents more than a year ago. That’s a 29.6% increase and it can largely be blamed on the war/stalemate with Iran.