Americans Are Getting Pissed Off About High Car Prices

For years it has seemed no sticker price was too high for American car buyers. Even as average new car prices approached $50,000 this year, dealers fretted more over depleted inventories than losing customers to sticker shock.

Those days are coming to an end.

Increasingly stretched consumers are starting to draw the line on what they will pay for a new car, according to dealers, analysts and industry data.

Car buyers are downsizing, buying used vehicles, taking on longer car loans and holding out for deals.