Americans Believe Honda, Toyota, And Nissan Lead the Way For EVs

BEV, PHEV, HEV, NEV and FCEV are all acronyms for some sort of electrified vehicle, but only one of them refers to all-electric cars. That would be BEV, which stands for battery electric vehicle, whereas all the others have some form of helper, be it a combustion engine or something else.

Furthermore, automakers using “hybridized” and “electrified” every chance they get to describe a car that–in truth–has an electric motor and battery washed away some of the meaning of an electric car.