Americans Still Suffer From Range Anxiety When Considering An EV

The end of the federal clean-vehicle tax credit led to a decline in EV market share, clearly showing that price matters a lot. However, a new study found that Americans cite range and charging time more often than cost as EV concerns, and that they are even more likely to cite these factors when hesitating. Deloitte recently published its 2026 Global Automotive Consumer Study, which surveyed over 28,500 people from 27 countries between October and November 2025. It found that 47% of Americans surveyed reported that the range of electric vehicles was the top concern keeping them from buying an EV. Next came charging time, cited by 44% of respondents as a concern, followed by overall cost, mentioned by 40%.



