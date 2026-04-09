Americans Will Buy A Manual Transmission, But Only In The Right Car

The manual gearbox may be disappearing from new cars at an alarming rate, but Americans apparently aren't ready to give up the clutch pedal just yet. According to BMW M CEO, every second M2 sold in the United States has a manual transmission. Van Meel revealed the surprisingly strong take rate in a recent interview with us, explaining how customer feedback influences product decisions. That's an impressive figure in 2026, particularly for a performance car available with an eight-speed automatic that's quicker and more convenient. Yet half of American M2 buyers are willingly choosing the six-speed manual instead. And BMW M is paying attention. Van Meel specifically connected the M2's manual take rate to the decision to create the M3 CS Handschalter, a limited-run, manual-only special edition developed for North America. Demand was apparently enormous, with the car selling out almost instantly.



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