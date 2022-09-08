Ammo Filled Garage Goes Up In Flames Along With Two Teslas

Unlike the hero that moved a flaming Jaguar I-Pace from their garage, we know that this house burned down with no injuries reported. We also understand that the popping sound you can hear in the video is the fire causing ammunition stored in the garage to go off. It seems we can't go a week without a video of an EV on fire, but this one is unusual. The scene unfolded in Lynnwood, Seattle. If you turn the volume up, you can hear what appears to be the fire setting off ammunition stored in the garage of the burning home. Before we get to that, we should point out that at the time of writing, it's not clear if the Tesla Model X or Model Y in the driveway caught fire first and it spread to the garage of the house or if the fire started in the garage and spread.



Read Article