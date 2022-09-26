An AVALANCHE Of COOLNESS? Was THIS The Inspiration For The BMW X6 And X4 Designs? Who Knew?

Agent001 submitted on 9/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:14:20 PM
Views : 438 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Who knew this even existed?I bet the BMW designers got a little inspiration from this for the X6 and X4.Cool?Hello, would you like a BMW E36 compact that's also a coupe convertible pickup?Well the 1998 BMW K2 by Karmann has you covered. ?? pic.twitter.com/UvrGLm5jEU— Shinyodd ? (@_Shinyodd_) September 26, 2022
