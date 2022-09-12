An All Electric Ford Bronco Could Come As Early As 2029

Every vehicle on the market today has a lifespan. For automakers, that lifespan is part of a product roadmap that features a beginning and an end of production. Now, one forecasting firm says that they believe the current generation of the Ford Bronco will bid us adieu in 2029. It thinks that Ford will follow up with a new generation that includes both internal combustion and all-electric powertrains. The firm is AutoForecasting Solutions. While it’s not officially sanctioned or directly connected to the inner plans of automakers, it does tend to be right more than it’s wrong regarding product roadmaps and timing. It’s just released its comprehensive North American vehicle product roadmap where the folks over at Bronco6G spotted the predictions about the Ford Bronco.



Read Article