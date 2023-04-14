Analysis Of Google Data Reveals Tesla Model 3 Is The Most Sought After EV On The Planet

A recent analysis quantified how much interest there is in Tesla vehicles. The study found that the Tesla Model 3 is the company’s most sought-after EV, despite the Model Y’s significant sales volume.

Gridserve analyzed Google Search data on the most searched information related to over 300 electric vehicle models. Tesla Model 3 searches from Europe, North America, and Oceania accounted for 88% of the global total, with approximately 17,654,842 searches. The Tesla Model 3’s global search volume was 19,989,872, making it the overall winner across all countries.

All of Tesla’s vehicles made it to the top 10 most searched list in the analysis. The Tesla Model Y came in third place with almost 14 million searches, after the Kia EV6—which came in second—with more than 15.5 million searches. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 came in fourth place, followed by the Tesla Model S in fifth place. And the Porsche Taycan in sixth place beat the Tesla Model X in searches by about a million searches.