Analysis Reveals Current EVs Will Never Break Even Compared To ICE Counterparts

More than half of the new cars sold in the US are SUVs and trucks, so your next car will probably be one of those. But the big question is this: "Is it going to be an electric one?" As the Tesla Model Y is by far the best-selling EV in the nation, we'll use its entry-level variant to answer this particular question in a break-even analysis against all the contenders. In the first part of this series, the break-even analysis concluded that the best $50,000-ish very fast small SUV (0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds!) is an electric one: the Tesla Model Y Performance. Currently, there's no real match for it, and the less-than-300-mile range is the top reason not to go for it (if you're very concerned about the range anxiety).



