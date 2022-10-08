Analysis Reveals That Narrative Of Gas Retailers Ripping Off The Public Is Propoganda

The last few months have been an economic whirlwind, with record-high inflation and soaring prices at the gas pump.

When fuel prices hit record highs earlier this summer, Biden and Bezos publicly argued about whether fuel retailers could alleviate the pressure on consumers by reducing markups at the pump. And even though gas prices are beginning to drop, roughly half of states are still experiencing gas prices above $4.00.

It’s understandable that consumers are eager for relief at the pump and might quietly wonder if fuel retailers are making record-high profits and whether they could be doing more to lower prices faster.