Analyst Believes That Tesla Price Cuts Will Increase Sales 5 Fold

Very few Tesla bulls could hold a candle to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood when it comes to optimistic forecasts about the electric vehicle maker. And in recent comments, Wood noted that her conviction in Tesla remains as strong as ever.

As noted in a CNBC report, Wood estimated that Tesla shares could increase fivefold during the next five years — and that’s only from the company’s electric vehicle business. With Tesla’s autonomous driving efforts in the picture, the ARK Invest founder and CEO noted that the growth of TSLA shares could be closer to 13 times in the next five years.

“It could come from EVs alone… it’s almost a fivefold increase of this stock over the next five years. And if you believe in autonomy at all, it’s more like 13 times over the next five years. So we’re more optimistic about Tesla than we’ve ever been,” Wood said.

