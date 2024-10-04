Analyst Claims If You Can't Afford A New EV Just Roll The Dice And By Used One At Fire Sale Prices

The electric vehicle community seems aghast at Tesla’s recent revelations, leading to an ongoing hullabaloo over decisions being made in Austin.

It’s unclear if the Tesla Model 2, which was supposed to bring affordable and reliable zero-emissions mobility to the masses, will ever exist. Reuters reported last week that Tesla had canned the Model 2, something CEO Elon Musk denied. Hours later, he announced robotaxi plans. In a way, the announcement might have solidified the news wire’s report. Musk also added that Tesla would spend billions developing the self-driving system.