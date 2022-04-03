Analyst Claims OTA Updates Are The Future But Doesn't Trust Them Either

In a recent analysis, Reuters addresses Tesla's over-the-air software update capability and its association with recalls. It also compares Tesla to other automakers related to how many recalls are handled, and of those, how many were taken care of with a software update.

The publication is clear that Tesla's software updates are able to execute recalls quickly and efficiently. It also suggests that rival automakers may be jealous. However, on the flip side, Reuters addresses the potential risks involved "as cars become more like rolling computers."


