Analyst Claims Tesla Has "Moved On" From Competing With Automakers

According to Venture Capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, Tesla's, competitors are not in the sustainable company’s focus.

Palihapitiya says that the companies who are competing with Tesla are not in Tesla’s line of view, and that “they’ve sort of moved on.”

Competition with Tesla is a strange concept because no other car company has managed to do what they have done. Not only did the automaker shift the focus from internal combustion engines to battery-powered powertrains, but it also has an entire sector of energy storage products.

 



