Analyst Claims Tesla Is Suffering From Elon Musk's Reputation - Do You Even Care What He Does?

Few technology company CEOs have polarized audiences like Elon Musk. Right from his online crusade against what he calls the “woke mind virus,” to profane attacks against anyone crossing his ideological paths, and publicly analyzing cash flows of rival EV brands in an amateur-ish manner, Musk’s actions seem to have consequences for one of his biggest companies—Tesla. The Austin-headquartered brand employs thousands of workers across the globe and is responsible for leading the charge with EVs unlike any other U.S. carmaker. What Tesla has done for electrification is unmatched. But with the terms Tesla and Musk being inseparable, it’s unclear how detached buyers can be from the CEO’s controversies.



Read Article