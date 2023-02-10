Analyst Claims Tesla Loyalty Rate Is Set To Surge With Launch Of Cybertruck

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:32 AM

Views : 356 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla enjoys the highest customer loyalty rate among all carmakers, and analysts believe the Cybertruck could boost that even further.

 
Currently, brand-loyal owners of Tesla EVs are rather limited when it comes to making an upgrade as the carmaker's lineup only includes two sedans – Model 3 and Model S – and two crossovers – Model Y and Model X.
 
However, the Tesla Cybertruck's expected arrival in the coming weeks could provide some needed variety, according to S&P Global Mobility via Automotive News.


Read Article


Analyst Claims Tesla Loyalty Rate Is Set To Surge With Launch Of Cybertruck

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)