Analyst Claims Tesla's Supercharging Network Will Become A $10 To $20 Billion Business

Tesla said in a blog post a few years ago that its Supercharger network would “never be a profit center.” The brand has come a long way since then, and one analyst has estimated the Supercharger network to grow into a multi-billion dollar business in the coming years.

Dan Ives, the managing director and senior equity research analyst at investment firm Wedbush Securities, forecasted that Tesla’s Supercharger business could be worth roughly three to six percent of total revenues, translating to a $10 to $20 billion business by 2030.

The Wall Street analyst based his forecast on multiple factors, including Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) deal with several automakers, its energy business, investment in artificial intelligence, and an increasing production capacity, among others.