Analyst Now Predicts Tesla Stock Will Rise By 350%

Tesla shares have slumped in recent weeks, losing 26% of their value between a record high in late January and its closing price Friday. But at least one analyst sees better times ahead — much, much better.


Ark Invest, run by the influential Cathie Wood, expects Tesla shares to reach at least $3,000 by 2025. That's a rise of more than 350% from Friday's close — and more than double Ark's own $1,400 price target it set last year.

In fact, even in the worst-case "bear" scenario, Ark thinks Tesla shares have an absolute bottom of $1,500 for 2025, analyst Tasha Keeney wrote in a note Friday.


