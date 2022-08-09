Analyst Predicts Tesla Will Be Producing Over 500,000 EVs In Q4

Tesla aims to grow production and deliveries by 50 percent year-over-year, and some people believe it's on track to do just that for 2022. It hasn't been an easy year for automakers across the globe, and Tesla had one relatively rocky quarter, but it seems there are plenty of positives in the present and the future. In fact, according to Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry, Tesla is on track to deliver more than a whopping 500,000 EVs in Q4 2022.

As we've previously reported, Chowdhry visits Tesla's factories and tracks production and deliveries. He uses the visits to get a handle on factory productivity in comparison to previous visits, as well as to note any issues, concerns, or bottlenecks that may be limiting successful production efforts.

