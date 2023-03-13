Analysts Are Now Saying The Tesla Cybertruck Will Be A Novelty Seller

Analysts at Morgan Stanley are now saying that the Tesla Cybertruck will not be a mass market volume seller like the 1.5 million preorders would have you assume, with it instead existing as a sort of lower volume 'side-show' vehicle. The piece, posted on Investing, also reiterated Morgan Stanley's overweight rating for the company's $220 stock price as it recommends people manage their expectations on what the truck will do for the brand. We cannot say that these expectations have come as a surprise, as the Cybertruck has only been surpassed in hype and delay by another vehicle in Tesla's plans: the Roadster. Despite this, it's looking as if the truck is finally on track to start production this year, four years after its windows infamously took a beating in its debut.



