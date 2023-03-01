Analysts Cling To The Notion That Tesla Will Launch A $25,000 Electric Vehicle In 2024

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:45 AM

Views : 172 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.

 

It seems people just can't stop talking about an upcoming "cheaper" Tesla model. In order for the US electric automaker to truly forward its mission, it arguably needs to produce more affordable EVs. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made that clear. However, while it appeared as though the automaker was actually seriously considering bringing it to market soon, those plans seemed to change rather quickly after all the excitement.



Read Article


Analysts Cling To The Notion That Tesla Will Launch A $25,000 Electric Vehicle In 2024

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)