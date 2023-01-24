Analysts Predict British Car Sales Won't Recover Until At Least 2030

New car sales in the UK won't rebound to pre-Covid levels this decade, according to new data from market analyst Auto Forecast Solutions (AFS).

The firm has predicted that registrations this decade will peak at 2.1 million in 2029, following steady upward growth. That’s 200,000 fewer than in the last pre-Covid year, 2019, and almost 600,000 short of 2016’s record 2,692,786.

AFS vice-president Sam Fiorani explained to Autocar Business: “In the short term, the threat of a global recession is holding down the possibility of a quick rebound from the current Covid/semiconductor-driven slowdown in the automotive industry.