Analysts Still Feel That Tesla Is Still A Good Bet For Investors

Tesla stock is just one of eight companies poised for a rally over the next twelve months, according to analysts who see major upside for some of 2021’s slowest movers. Tesla, along with Penn National Gaming, Etsy, Mosaic, Mohawk Industries, Under Armour, Enphase Energy, and Freeport-McMoRan, is one of the stocks that has not had a great start to 2021 and has suffered a significant slide in comparison to the stock’s 52-week high. A report from Investors.com says that Tesla is poised for a big 52-week stretch as the automaker could hit its stride through major product developments over the next year that should provide a substantial boost to the company’s stock.



