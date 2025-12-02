And THIS Is The Future? Canadian Winter Devastates EV Range By Up To 39%

Road tests of some of the most popular electric vehicle models have found they lose 14 to 39 per cent of their marketed range in winter conditions, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Fourteen cars representing over two-thirds of EV sales in Canada were driven from Ottawa to Mont Tremblant, over 150 kilometres, in sub-zero temperatures ranging from -7 C to -15 C to conduct the testing. CAA examined how far the EVs could drive before the batteries died, and how much range was added with a 15-minute charge using a fast charger.