And You Thought The SCREEN In The Tesla Model S Was Big! Will The Tailgate Of The CyberTruck Ever Be Used Like THIS?

Agent001 submitted on 7/22/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:00:02 PM

Views : 498 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Well, you can't say that's not an innovate idea and perspective.

How do YOU feel about this Spies??








And You Thought The SCREEN In The Tesla Model S Was Big! Will The Tailgate Of The CyberTruck Ever Be Used Like THIS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)