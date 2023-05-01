Andretti Global and Cadillac File Formula 1 Application

Andretti Global and General Motors have announced their intent to compete in Formula 1, representing the Cadillac brand. Should it be given the go-ahead, the team will be known as Andretti Cadillac and will be based in the USA with a support facility in the United Kingdom. The team also plans to hit the grid with at least one American driver. Andretti Autosport noticed the growth in F1's popularity in the USA months ago, and now it has the full support of a brand with an impressive motorsport pedigree. GM wants to push Cadillac as a racier brand and has spent millions developing an LMDh car to compete in the 100th running of Le Mans later this year. And we thought the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing was as good as it's ever going to get before the brand switches over to electrification.



