Andretti Tries To Buy It's Way Into Formula 1 With No Luck

Formula 1 is inching its way toward a new era, with new automakers signing up and new regulations on the horizon. Michael Andretti has made it more than clear that he wants to be on the grid when it all goes down. Thus far, though, the series has been reluctant to accept a new American team, and it seems none of the existing teams want to sell up, either. As reported by Racer, Andretti is making little headway in his efforts to enter F1, with plenty of pushback from existing competitors. Notably, Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff was quoted at the British Grand Prix as saying that prospective new entrants should "buy a team" to get on the grid. Not one to miss a trick, Andretti has publicly stated that the idea is a non-starter, as none of the existing teams are willing to sell.



Read Article