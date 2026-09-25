Android Auto Update Fails At One Of The Most Basic Features Of All - Can't Call 911

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:46 AM

Views : 226 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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 Ever since it came out, Gemini has been blamed for quite a lot of problems. But this time, it’s something truly serious, as Android Auto users claim that the new AI-powered assistant can’t even call 911.

     
A discussion thread on reddit includes messages from several users who couldn’t dial the emergency number because Gemini failed to make the call.

“This is the 2nd time in a week I've called 911 to report an accident happening- and got ‘Calling 911' (or dialing) and - nothing. No connection. No indication of failure- no anything,” the original poster revealed. Several others confirmed the same problem, explaining that Gemini says it’s initiating the call but does nothing afterwards.


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Android Auto Update Fails At One Of The Most Basic Features Of All - Can't Call 911

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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