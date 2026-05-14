Angry Porsche Cayenne Owner Opens Class Action Suit Stating Porsche Has A Monopoly On Service

A dashboard warning light a third-party shop couldn’t switch off has turned into a federal antitrust case. The owner of a Porsche Cayenne is now leading a US class action accusing the German automaker of running an illegal monopoly over the repair of its own cars.

The lawsuit, lodged in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, alleges that Porsche has engineered its electronic control units so that only authorized dealers can interact with them for service, repairs, and routine maintenance.