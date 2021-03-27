Angry Southwest Pilot Caught On Hot Mike Goes On F-Word Rant About SF And Liberal's And Claims They Probably Drive HYUNDAI'S. Our Question...WHY Hyundai's?

Federal safety officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines pilot who was recorded making a cuss-filled rant about Northern California liberals as his plane readied for takeoff in San Jose, California.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the agency also reported the incident to the airline.

Southwest said it was handling the matter internally.

The incident, previously reported by SFGate.com and others, happened earlier this month at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and was captured by the Live ATC website.
“F— this place, Goddamn liberal f—-,” the unidentified pilot says on the recording. “F—— weirdos, probably driving around in f—— Hyundais."

So here's our question...

We don't care about the politics but we're EXTREMELY confused WHY he singled out Hyundai's as a 'Liberal' brand.

Are we missing something here? Shouldn't it have been SUBARU? Or TESLA?

Inquiring minds want to know...

Discuss...




