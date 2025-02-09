Angry Villagers Beat Up Google Maps Team In India

Working for Google is considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as the search giant is described as one of the world's best employers. However, I'm certain the Google Maps team that tried to survey an Indian location earlier this month probably thinks otherwise.

A Google Maps car fitted with cameras and all the hardware arsenal needed to scan every inch of the road traveled to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in India.



The objective was simple: the team only had to drive around, let the camera arsenal do its work, and capture everything on the road and around it. Google's teams do this regularly worldwide, so no one in the Google Maps car ever imagined it'd be a problem.



Locals had different plans.