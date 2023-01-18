Annual UK Vehicle Inspections To Go As Far As Testing Safety Features

The UK government has launched a new consultation to “ensure MOT [tests] remain fit for the future”, which could involve pushing back the date of a vehicle’s first MOT.

Changes will affect MOT testing for cars, motorbikes and vans, and the proposal comes amid the growing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles and the introduction of new vehicle technology.

Key changes proposed include changing the date of a new vehicle’s first MOT from three years since initial registration to four years, which the government says will save motorists around £100 million per year in MOT fees.

The government has claimed that moving a car’s first MOT back by a year won't impact road safety, because of the introduction of new technologies such as lane-keeping assistance increasing road safety.