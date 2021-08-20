Another A-Lister Publicly Pressures Elon Musk On Social Media To Deliver His Tesla

David Crosby is laying into Tesla after he claims he ordered a new ride over six months ago and has yet to receive his wheels. The musician said in a tweet on Tuesday that he inquired about his large purchase on multiple occasions but was given such a run-around by the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle and battery cell company, he’s considering canceling his order altogether and picking up a Porsche instead. "So …I am a fan of Elon’s …I think his efforts at getting the humans out into space are exemplary But We ordered our Tesla 7 months ago," Crosby wrote. "They have lied to us 4 times about when we would get it. Lied. We are seriously looking at canceling the order and looking at a Porsche."



