Another Automaker Reveals Hydrogen Power As An EV Alternative

With automakers revealing comprehensive EV strategies and releasing new electric models on an almost daily basis, it's easy for hydrogen-powered vehicles to get lost in the chaos. Make no mistake, though - several automakers are heavily invested in hydrogen power. Last year, Hyundai announced that it would be putting $1.1 billion into building two new fuel cell plants in South Korea under the Hyundai Mobis brand. Days ago, and even more excitingly, we found out that Yamaha would be building a hydrogen-powered V8 engine for Toyota. Remember, too, that Toyota has only just launched its first EV in the bZ4X, but has had the hydrogen-powered Mirai around for two generations. Renault now wants a piece of the hydrogen pie and has just revealed a teaser for a hydrogen-powered concept car.



