Another Chevrolet Bolt Sacrifices Itself To The EV Gods

Another day, another Chevy Bolt EV fire, this time right outside a Chevrolet dealership in Clarksville, Maryland. Apparently, the vehicle actually belonged to an employee and the vehicle, predictably, had not had its battery pack replaced as part of the massive recall issued by General Motors for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models. GM has narrowed down the cause of all these electric vehicle fires to either a torn anode tab or a folded separator within one of the 288 lithium-ion cells that make up the pack. Now, at the start of November, it finally started to replace the battery packs in affected models, after previously only giving owners recommendations (like how much to charge or to not park it inside overnight) or software updates.



