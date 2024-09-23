Another Chinese Automaker Challenges The Porsche Panamera At Less Than Half The Price

The long-awaited Denza Z9 GT from BYD has finally hit the streets in China, and while it’s being touted as a premium vehicle, it somehow manages to make most non-Chinese EVs and PHEVs look wildly overpriced in comparison.

Local buyers ready to jump into the Z9 GT will have to shell out between 334,800 and 414,800 yuan (about $47,500 to $58,800 at current exchange rates), and for that price, they’ll be treated to an absurd 858 hp, or if that’s not quite excessive enough, an even more ridiculous 952 hp. In case you’re wondering, that’s enough power to make your Porsche-owning neighbor cry into their overpriced latte.