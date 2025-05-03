Another Day, Another Attack On Tesla By Eco-Terrorists - Superchargers In Massachusetts Go Up In Flames

Some electric vehicle owners may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they pull up to charge today only to find their intended station reduced to a charred wreck. That’s the unfortunate situation at the Tesla Supercharger station in Littleton, Massachusetts, where at least seven stalls were torched overnight. Authorities are now investigating the incident as an act of arson. “Chief Matthew Pinard reports that the Littleton Police Department responded to and is investigating fires at a Tesla charging station at The Point Shopping Center that are believed to be suspicious in nature,” local officials told ABC News. “Responding officers observed that several Tesla charging stations were engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke.”





Some psychos set a Tesla Supercharger station on fire in Massachusetts overnight.



This doesn’t just hurt Tesla, it hurts people who own other EVs as well. This station is open to all manufacturers. Crazy pic.twitter.com/DTrgkzjn6S — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) March 3, 2025







